What's Buzzing
Paxton's Trial Scheduled for May
The peak of Texas legislative season will see Ken Paxton, the Attorney General, being tried on fraud charges. Paxton's trial is set to open on May 1, with the jury selection set to begin in the middle of April. He was elected to the post of Attorney....
Trump and the 1930s Europe throwback
Donald J. Trump, the President-Elect of the United States of America, believes that Brexit is the best thing to happen to the United Kingdom. He has assured, through the media of course, the British Prime Minister Theresa May that the US will sign a....
US Ambassadors Plea for Almost Defunct TPP
The Ambassador of The United States to China, Mark Baucus, together with five of his US Ambassadorial compatriots, have made a last ditch attempt to refresh the far reaching Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP trade pact. The Obama administration made ....
United Airline Reported Earnings for Q4 of 2016
This week, United Air Lines, Inc, which is a principal subsidiary of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL), announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2016. According to company, net income in the fourth quarter dropped 52% to $....
Trump Opposes Republican Business Tax Reform
Donald J. Trump, the President-Elect of the United States, may have stymied Destination Based Cash Flow Tax or DBCFT even before it has any chance. In his media interviews, he clearly expressed his disapproval for the tax. The DBCFT is a favorite am....
IBM Earnings Beat Estimate
International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Thursday posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst’s estimates, boosted by higher cloud sales. The company said net income rose to $4.5 billion, or $4.72 per share, in the quart....
Union Pacific Announced its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016
Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), the No. 1 U.S. railroad, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2015, with net income beating estimations. For the fourth quarter of 2016, the company reported net income of $1.14 billion, or $....
