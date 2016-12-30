December 30, 2016 Weekly Wrap up LIVE from the floor of the NYSE

 December 30, 2016 Weekly Wrap up LIVE from the floor of the NYSE
Democrats and President Obama to Defend The Affordable Care Act
Democrats and President Obama to Defend The Affordable Care Act
Biggest US investments by Asian companies
Biggest US investments by Asian companies
Fintech with potential
Fintech with potential

Hacking may cost Russia

Hacking may cost Russia

Russia's alleged hacking of Democratic officials during the presidential election campaign may cost the country dearly. The Obama administration has indicated that Moscow could be penalized and such an action may happen quickly. President Barack Oba....

NYPD graduates asked by De Blasio to show respect

NYPD graduates asked by De Blasio to show respect

Newly minted graduates from the police academy was asked by New York City Mayor and the police commissioner to be more respectful towards their constituents. They were asked to greet people when in uniform and to avoid friends and relatives prone to....

Kerry, Secretary of State, sternly rebukes Israel

Kerry, Secretary of State, sternly rebukes Israel
With the Obama administration coming to an end, John Kerry, the outgoing Secretary of State, sternly rebuked Tel Aviv over its settlements. He also warned that such actions will risk the two state solutions to Israel's long running conflict with Pal....

Stocks tank all over

Stocks tank all over
US stocks went on a slide on December 28. The multiset rally of the market halted and the Dow crashed back from the near 20,000 peak. The primary sectors of the Standard & Poor 500 ended lower on December 28. The benchmark index slid the maximum....

Tax season in US and what you can do about it

Tax season in US and what you can do about it
The United States Internal Revenue Service has sent a reminder to American taxpayers that they must keep a few things ready. The deadline for tax filing is January 23. Tax season equals too much paperwork. Accounting firms and individuals are freque....

Homeland Security Agents Accept Bribes Totaling over $15 Million

Homeland Security Agents Accept Bribes Totaling over $15 Million
Over the last 10 years, almost 200 Homeland Security workers have taken bribes from foreigners totaling over $15 million dollars. Ranging from allowing undocumented immigrants to cross borders, selling green cards and allowing drugs to cross borders....

Gold Prices Climb as Dollar Weakens

Gold Prices Climb as Dollar Weakens
Gold Prices hit a two-weeks high on Thursday as the dollar declined from its highest level in more than a decade. U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 1.36 percent to $1,156 an ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.....




