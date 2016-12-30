The Market Buzz
What's Buzzing
Hacking may cost Russia
Russia's alleged hacking of Democratic officials during the presidential election campaign may cost the country dearly. The Obama administration has indicated that Moscow could be penalized and such an action may happen quickly. President Barack Oba....
NYPD graduates asked by De Blasio to show respect
Newly minted graduates from the police academy was asked by New York City Mayor and the police commissioner to be more respectful towards their constituents. They were asked to greet people when in uniform and to avoid friends and relatives prone to....
Kerry, Secretary of State, sternly rebukes Israel
With the Obama administration coming to an end, John Kerry, the outgoing Secretary of State, sternly rebuked Tel Aviv over its settlements. He also warned that such actions will risk the two state solutions to Israel's long running conflict with Pal....
Stocks tank all over
US stocks went on a slide on December 28. The multiset rally of the market halted and the Dow crashed back from the near 20,000 peak. The primary sectors of the Standard & Poor 500 ended lower on December 28. The benchmark index slid the maximum....
Tax season in US and what you can do about it
The United States Internal Revenue Service has sent a reminder to American taxpayers that they must keep a few things ready. The deadline for tax filing is January 23. Tax season equals too much paperwork. Accounting firms and individuals are freque....
Homeland Security Agents Accept Bribes Totaling over $15 Million
Over the last 10 years, almost 200 Homeland Security workers have taken bribes from foreigners totaling over $15 million dollars. Ranging from allowing undocumented immigrants to cross borders, selling green cards and allowing drugs to cross borders....
Gold Prices Climb as Dollar Weakens
Gold Prices hit a two-weeks high on Thursday as the dollar declined from its highest level in more than a decade. U.S. gold futures for February delivery rose 1.36 percent to $1,156 an ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.....
