AMD plunges on disappointing Profit Guidance

ConocoPhillips Announced worse-than-expected Financial Results for the First Quarter
Alitalia’s Board decided to commence Bankruptcy Process
BP Posted Strong Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017
Supreme Court Allows Cities to Sue Banks of Potential Discriminatory Practices

Monday the Supreme Court ruled that federal the city of Miami can sue Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) for damages under the Fair Housing Act. The federal anti-discrimination law allows cities to sue a bank if ....

President Trump considers Breaking Large Banks

In an interview with Bloomberg President Donald Trump revealed he is considering breaking up the nation's biggest banks, which is a promise he has made during the presidential campaign. In response to a question regarding breaking the banks and ....

Samsung is allowed to test Driverless Cars in South Korea

Samsung has obtained permission by South Korean authorities to test self-driving cars.  Hyundai cars will have sensors and artificial intelligence technologies provided by Samsung.  Samsung’s effort to compete against Apple, Inc....

Economy may hit Car Finance Payments

Analysts have warned that a large number of drivers would not be able to make payments for their cars if an economic downturn happens. This has pushed in concerns concerning miss-selling scandals. The situation is so bad that Financial Conduct Autho....

Federal Reserve, US Economy at odds with Investors

France's Emanuel Macron's popularity surge has pushed capital markets to a spin, leading to increased risk. Investors who expect to hear strong words from the Federal Reserve can be disappointed. There are signs all around: The United States....

Stock Market Watch

The DJIA or Dow Jones Industrial Average was helped up by rising corporate earnings. Stocks showed spectacular gains all over. The Standard & Poor 500 went up by more than one percent. Indexes went up by six percent in 2017. They are now below t....

Breaking News: International Church of Cannabis Launches With Bang

 Bang Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: BXNG), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bang Digital Media (the “Company”), a digital advertising and marketing company tailored specifically for the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry, today an....




