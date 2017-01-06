The Market Buzz
- Wind Energy Foundation Market Analysis By Location, By Regio....
- Hospice of the West Highlights Economic Toll of End-of-Life ....
- Littelfuse to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on January 11
- Celgene Corporation Announces Preliminary 2016 Unaudited Res....
- Longroad Announces Purchase of PTC Qualified Wind Turbine Co....
- Asia-Pacific Condition Monitoring Equipment Market Forecast ....
- Researchers Create Practical and Versatile Microscopic Optom....
- Global Low Smoke Halogen-Free Cable Materials Market Researc....
- Kroll Bond Rating Agency Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CPS ....
What's Buzzing
FHA will reduce Annual Insurance Premiums
Julián Castro, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary announced that the Federal Housing Administration will reduce annual premiums where majority borrowers will pay a quarter of a percent. Annual mortgage insurance premium by the FHA w....
Fiat Chrysler to Invest $1 Billion and Create 2000 Jobs in the U.S.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V (NYSE: FCAU) on Sunday announced to invest $1 billion in its two existing plants in the United States and create 2000 new jobs. The investment will help retool and modernize the factories in Ohio and Michigan, the Itali....
Fort Lauderdale Shooter Claims “Voices” Behind Deadly Attack
Florida's Fort Lauderdale airport witnesses horror in yet another deadly attack, as a gunman unleashed bullets on travelers at the airport on Friday, killing five and injuring many. The suspected gunman in the shooting rampage, Esteban Santiago, 26,....
Russia Signals Withdrawal of Military Forces from Syria
The chief of Russia's general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, said Russia would withdraw military forces from Syria, starting with the withdrawal of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov from the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the Syrian coast. The....
Self-Driving Waymo reduces Costs to Cater to Middle Class Consumers
Previously Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) or Google’s Self Driving Car Project, Waymo has lowered costs for its key components and has improved reliability of its self-driving feature. “Our latest innovations have brought us closer to sca....
Alternative Energy Expected to Rise in Value Despite Trump Administration
Although Donald Trump has stated that he is not an advocate for alternative energy sources, the alternative energy market has shown great promise for the future. Currently, clean energy has been on the rise, with even the most conservative states in....
January 6, 2017 Weekly Wrap up LIVE from the floor of the NYSE
Monday January 2, 2017 - Friday January 6, 2017 On Monday, markets were closed for the New Year’s holiday. On Tuesday, the PMI manufacturing index for December was up .2 to 54.3, a 21 month high and the ISM manufacturing index was up 1.5 po....
Most Commented
The Buzz Surrounding Canadian Zeolite Corp. (TSX-V:CNZ) (OTCQB:CNZCF)
14 Nov, 2016
Canadian Zeolite Corp. Starts Business with Cannabis Companies
07 Nov, 2016
Republican Rand Paul’s Bold Fair and Flat Income Tax Plan
24 Jun, 2015
Canadian Zeolite Corp. to Provide Product to Cannabis Grower
23 Nov, 2016
GM’s Steve Girsky decided to Leave Board
25 Apr, 2016