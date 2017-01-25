The Market Buzz
What's Buzzing
Elon Musk might be Serious about his Tunnels Plan
Elon Musk on Wednesday claimed his serious about digging a tunnel under Los Angeles, saying the plan will start in a month. Musk said the tunnel will go across from his desk at SpaceX, Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway. The Billionaire first talked ab....
Apple Files Lawsuit Against Qualcomm
Tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) had filed a lawsuit against telecommunication Equipment Company, Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) in Beijing, claiming they abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan in compensations, ....
Cisco Acquires AppDynamics in a $3.7 billion Deal
Worldwide leader in IT, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has acquired software firm, AppDynamics Inc. for $3.7 billion in an attempt to make the network giant more attractive towards enterprise consumers, shifting their strategy to stay ahead of t....
BlackRock to Move $1 Trillion Custody Assets to JPMorgan
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Wednesday said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will become the custodian for more than $1 trillion assets, which had been under custody at State Street Corp. “Many of BlackRock’s clients will exp....
Health Canada Approves Cell MedX Corp. (OTC: CMXC) Observational Clinical Trial
Cell MedX Corporation (OTC: CMXC) has received approval from Health Canada to begin its observational clinical trial in Canada. Ebalance technology is intended to expand the traditional healthcare model of diabetes management by enabling patients t....
Toyota to Add 400 Jobs at Indiana Plant
Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) on Tuesday announced that it would add 400 jobs at one of its assembly plant in the U.S. with a $600 million investment, a move after the President Trump called on auto manufacturers to build cars in the nation. Japan&....
