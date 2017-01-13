January 13, 2017 Weekly Wrap up LIVE from the Nasdaq MarketSite

 January 13, 2017 Weekly Wrap up LIVE from the Nasdaq MarketSite
11648 | 5

 

Toyota pledge $10 billion Investment in US soil
New Documents of SpaceX Report Losses
Demand for Automobiles and Furniture Rise
Madigan close to making history in speaker tenure

1710 | 2

Michael Madigan was re-elected to Illinois House on January 11, making him its leader for the 17th time. This event has put him in spitting distance of being the longest serving speaker in the State House in modern American history. Madigan has prom....

Intelligence chiefs present compelling Russian interference evidence to Trump

5721 | 4

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were both recipients of classified briefings from United States intelligence. The briefings stated that Russian operatives have ferreted out compromising financial and personal information reg....

Be Immune from Financial Stress

2123 | 2

There is no escape from financial stress. A lot of things are there to get worried about- from utility bills, college tuition to credit cards. Mortgages and student loans must be repaid. Money must be transferred to retirement accounts. Medical bill....

Global Stocks Massive Rebound

1873 | 1

For seven years, S&P 500 has been crushing non-U.s. stocks. Technical Analyst Jonathan Krinsky predicts that now, international equities will soon have a big comeback.  "The MSC All-World Ex-U.S. index has lagged the S&P in each year si....

Vanguard founder Believes Trump&#039;s Policies Bad Long-Term

2497 | 1

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle recently stated Trump's plan to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure would only provide short-term benefits, while doing so would be bad for the market and economy in the long term due to the amount of government funding n....

Delta Announced its December Quarter Earnings

2095 | 2

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) announced its financial results for the December 2016 quarter, and for the full year 2016.  Delta had reported a 37 percent decline ine fourth-quarter net profit and forecast passenger unit revenue, a closely w....

Full-Stack Food Delivery Startups Continue To Struggle

5735 | 3

Full-stack food delivery services have been dealt another harsh blow with the recent reveal that startup darling Maple experienced an operating loss close to $9 million in 2015 alone. This news highlights not only the precarious nature of the food d....




13 Jan, 2017

13 Jan, 2017

13 Jan, 2017

Feld Entertainment Announces Final Performances of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Circus in May 2017

15 Jan, 2017

Navigating an Uncertain World with a Foot on the Accelerator Pedal

15 Jan, 2017


Stock Exchange Expanding Floor Trading to All U.S. Equity Securities

12 Jan, 2017

Macaus’s Relies on Tourism to Keep Wheels Turning

12 Jan, 2017

During a night of drinking, majority of us have the tendency to eat more than normal

12 Jan, 2017

Vanguard founder Believes Trump's Policies Bad Long-Term

13 Jan, 2017

Amazon to Create 100,000 Jobs in U.S.

12 Jan, 2017


