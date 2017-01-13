The Market Buzz
- Bahrain’s Alba Places Order for GE’s World-Record-Settin....
- 10x Genomics Announces Publication of Study in Nature Commun....
- CTC Global Names Jeff Townsend Director North American Strat....
- Talari Changes the Game in Managed SD-WAN
- Samsung Receives Retail TouchPoints’ Customer Engagement A....
- EUTELSAT 117 West B All-Electric Satellite Fully Charged and....
- Global Ion Exchange Resins (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins)....
- Global Air Conditioning Market, 2021: Increasing demand for ....
- African Mining Companies Directory 2017 - Research and Marke....
What's Buzzing
Madigan close to making history in speaker tenure
Michael Madigan was re-elected to Illinois House on January 11, making him its leader for the 17th time. This event has put him in spitting distance of being the longest serving speaker in the State House in modern American history. Madigan has prom....
Intelligence chiefs present compelling Russian interference evidence to Trump
President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were both recipients of classified briefings from United States intelligence. The briefings stated that Russian operatives have ferreted out compromising financial and personal information reg....
Be Immune from Financial Stress
There is no escape from financial stress. A lot of things are there to get worried about- from utility bills, college tuition to credit cards. Mortgages and student loans must be repaid. Money must be transferred to retirement accounts. Medical bill....
Global Stocks Massive Rebound
For seven years, S&P 500 has been crushing non-U.s. stocks. Technical Analyst Jonathan Krinsky predicts that now, international equities will soon have a big comeback. "The MSC All-World Ex-U.S. index has lagged the S&P in each year si....
Vanguard founder Believes Trump's Policies Bad Long-Term
Vanguard founder Jack Bogle recently stated Trump's plan to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure would only provide short-term benefits, while doing so would be bad for the market and economy in the long term due to the amount of government funding n....
Delta Announced its December Quarter Earnings
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) announced its financial results for the December 2016 quarter, and for the full year 2016. Delta had reported a 37 percent decline ine fourth-quarter net profit and forecast passenger unit revenue, a closely w....
Full-Stack Food Delivery Startups Continue To Struggle
Full-stack food delivery services have been dealt another harsh blow with the recent reveal that startup darling Maple experienced an operating loss close to $9 million in 2015 alone. This news highlights not only the precarious nature of the food d....
Most Commented
The Buzz Surrounding Canadian Zeolite Corp. (TSX-V:CNZ) (OTCQB:CNZCF)
14 Nov, 2016
Canadian Zeolite Corp. Starts Business with Cannabis Companies
07 Nov, 2016
Republican Rand Paul’s Bold Fair and Flat Income Tax Plan
24 Jun, 2015
The Buzz Surrounding Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: GOM) (OTC: GDMRF)
13 Dec, 2016
Canadian Zeolite Corp. to Provide Product to Cannabis Grower
23 Nov, 2016