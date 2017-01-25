Facebook pushes to improve Quality of News

 Facebook pushes to improve Quality of News
JPMorgan Chase and Intuit Reached an Agreement to Provide Clients Easier Access to Mint
JPMorgan Chase and Intuit Reached an Agreement to Provide....
Dell Reveals New Computers
Dell Reveals New Computers
Freeport-McMoRan Announced its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter
Freeport-McMoRan Announced its Financial Results for the ....

Elon Musk might be Serious about his Tunnels Plan

Elon Musk might be Serious about his Tunnels Plan

Elon Musk on Wednesday claimed his serious about digging a tunnel under Los Angeles, saying the plan will start in a month. Musk said the tunnel will go across from his desk at SpaceX, Crenshaw and the 105 Freeway. The Billionaire first talked ab....

Apple Files Lawsuit Against Qualcomm

Apple Files Lawsuit Against Qualcomm
Tech giant Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) had filed a lawsuit against telecommunication Equipment Company, Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) in Beijing, claiming they abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan in compensations, ....

Cisco Acquires AppDynamics in a $3.7 billion Deal

Cisco Acquires AppDynamics in a $3.7 billion Deal
Worldwide leader in IT, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has acquired software firm, AppDynamics Inc. for $3.7 billion in an attempt to make the network giant more attractive towards enterprise consumers, shifting their strategy to stay ahead of t....

BlackRock to Move $1 Trillion Custody Assets to JPMorgan

BlackRock to Move $1 Trillion Custody Assets to JPMorgan

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) on Wednesday said that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will become the custodian for more than $1 trillion assets, which had been under custody at State Street Corp. "Many of BlackRock's clients will exp....

Health Canada Approves Cell MedX Corp. (OTC: CMXC) Observational Clinical Trial

Health Canada Approves Cell MedX Corp. (OTC: CMXC) Observational Clinical Trial
Cell MedX Corporation (OTC: CMXC) has received approval from Health Canada to begin its observational clinical trial in Canada. Ebalance technology is intended to expand the traditional healthcare model of diabetes management by enabling patients t....

The Buzz Surrounding (CSE: UPP.CN) (OTC: RYES)
Toyota to Add 400 Jobs at Indiana Plant

Toyota to Add 400 Jobs at Indiana Plant
Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM) on Tuesday announced that it would add 400 jobs at one of its assembly plant in the U.S. with a $600 million investment, a move after the President Trump called on auto manufacturers to build cars in the nation. Japan&....




